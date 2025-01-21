Watch Now
Coroner confirms 19-year-old man killed in I-71 crash near Pfeiffer Road

CINCINNATI — A man has died in an overnight crash on I-71 near Pfeiffer Road.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office, Nicolas Perry, 19, died in the crash.

Photos taken at the scene show a heavily damaged red car that had crashed into a guardrail on the side of the highway.

It is unknown at this time what caused the crash.

The collision closed all southbound lanes of the highway overnight. The southbound lanes of the I-71 did not reopen until after 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police and emergency services were at the scene for most of the morning.

This story will be updated.

