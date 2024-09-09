Coroner: 8-year-old girl killed in ATV crash in Northern Kentucky

JONESVILLE, Ky. — An 8-year-old girl has died after the ATV she was riding rolled over and crashed, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office identified the girl as Emma Haacke on Monday morning.

The crash happened on Saturday at around 6 p.m., according to the Owen County Sheriff's Office, which responded to the crash on Clifford Lane in Jonesvile, Ky.

The sheriff's office said a man was driving the ATV with two children — including the 8-year-old — riding on board when the crash happened. The sheriff's office said Haacke was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital via AirCare, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation, according to the Owen County Sheriff's Office.

Officials did not say whether the other child or the adult involved in the crash were hurt.