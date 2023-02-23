Coroner: 2-year-old from Cincinnati drowns in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A 2-year-old from Cincinnati drowned in North Myrtle Beach, officials said.

Barron Mitchell Jr. died at Grand Stran Regional Medical Center after police said he drowned in a body of water outside a home Tuesday morning. WPDE in Myrtle Beach reported the drowning took place near Cherry Grove, where an inlet runs behind most homes.

The coroner said the North Myrtle Police Department is investigating the drowning. An autopsy has been scheduled.