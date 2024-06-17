Cooling centers open due to high temperatures in the Tri-State this week

CINCINNATI — Butler County Sheriff's Office announced several cooling centers are available due to the extreme heat expected this week.

The entire Tri-State is under a heat advisory starting Monday at noon until 8 p.m. Friday. Highs this week be in the 90s but will feel closer to 100.

The heat story continues the entire week. The next time we potentially fall below 90 will be Sunday.

According to BCSO, the following locations are operating as cooling centers:



MidPointe Library Liberty | 7100 Foundry Row, Suite S-234 Liberty Township, OH 45069

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

MidPointe Library Middletown | 125 South Broad Street Middletown, OH 45044

Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Friday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

MidPointe Library Monroe | 1 Tennessee Avenue Monroe, OH 45050

Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Friday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

MidPointe Library Trenton | 200 Edgewood Drive Trenton, OH 45050

Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Friday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

MidPointe Library West Chester | 9363 Centre Pointe Drive West Chester, OH 45069

Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Friday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Hamilton Lane Library | 300 North Third Street Hamilton, OH 45011

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Friday –Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m; Sunday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Fairfield Lane Library | 1485 Corydale Drive Fairfield, OH 45014

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Friday –Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Oxford Lane Library | 441 S. Locust Street Oxford, OH 45056

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Friday –Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Lane Community Technology Center | 228 Court Street Hamilton, OH 45011

Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Friday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



The cooling centers will be available until June 21.

BCSO also said to stay hydrated, avoid staying outdoors for long periods, and call 9-1-1 in an emergency.