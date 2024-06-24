Watch Now
'Continue my work': Hamilton County Coroner’s office now dedicated to the late Dr. O’dell Owens

'We all need to be in awe and be proud that O'dell Owens planted his legacy here in Cincinnati'
WCPO
Posted at 4:59 PM, Jun 24, 2024

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Those who loved and knew the late Dr. O’dell Owens gathered on Monday to dedicate the Hamilton County coroner’s building in his honor.

“It will always hold a special place in my heart those memories that I got to be with my dad at the coroner’s office,” his daughter Morgan Owens shared in front of the newly-named O'dell Moreno Owens Coroner's Office.

Morgan Owens

Morgan said what started as just a typical internship produced some of her most special memories, working side-by-side with her father in the place where he spent so much of his time.

She and many others shared memories, spoke about her father's long-lasting legacy and officially dedicated the coroner’s office to him.

O'DELL OWENS dedication

“We all need to be in awe and be proud that O'dell Owens planted his legacy here in Cincinnati,” council member Scotty Johnson said.

Beyond his time as coroner, Owens started UC’s Invitro Fertilization program and delivered the city's first successful pregnancy from a frozen embryo.

“I am on a personal note extremely grateful my 3-year-old son and my daughter that we're expecting in six weeks wouldn't be here without IVF technology,” said Katie Schneider, vice mayor of Blue Ash.

Owens was the first African American coroner for Hamilton County, Cincinnati's interim health commissioner and president of Cincinnati State. He also held other positions that influenced public health in the community. The longtime health leader passed away in November 2022 at the age of 74.

Now, his legacy continues at the coroner's office. Local leaders say we can expect a new school and scholarship in his name coming soon.

