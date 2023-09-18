Watch Now
Connector streetcar damaged after collision with Metro bus

Posted at 5:32 PM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 17:32:40-04

CINCINNATI — A Metro bus and the Cincinnati Connector streetcar collided on Monday at the intersection of 9th Street and Walnut, according to police at the scene.

Officials have not released any information on how the crash happened or what may have caused it.

Three people were injured in the crash and transported to the hospital, but police said their injuries were minor. Police did not say whether those people were passengers on the streetcar or on the Metro bus.

The crash caused damage to the Connector streetcar, including body damage to one of the ends of the car. Despite this, there were no announcements made by Metro or the city on any impact the crash might have on the streetcar's usability or overall impact on riders.

WCPO has reached out to officials with Metro and will update this story when more information becomes available.

