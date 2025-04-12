Community in Action: Cincinnati Flood Cleanup

CINCINNATI — A community cleanup will kick off at 8am at the LeBlond Recreation Center.

Address: 2335 Riverside Drive

The surrounding area saw between 5 to 7 inches of rain and is now picking up the pieces after feeling the effects of the Ohio River cresting at 60 feet of flooding.

Officials say anyone is welcome to help with cleaning efforts.

Required attire:



long pants

long sleeves

gloves

sturdy boots

This community cleanup is one of many. Assistant Chief of Emergency Management with the Cincinnati Fire Department, Matthew Flagler, said this will be all hands on deck across the Tri-State.

"Our public services, our Department of Transportation, our police and fire departments are out in these neighborhoods, and we're starting that cleanup process, so we have to clear debris off the roadways," he said. "We have to make sure the roadways haven't been eroded or washed away underneath. There's a lot of work to do to make those assessments. We're reconnecting the traffic signals. We're trying to make sure we get gas restored to people."

Residents can call 211 for cleaning assistance and 311 for a free cleaning kit. The community cleanup at LeBlond Recreation Center starts at 8am and will run until 1pm.