Cold snaps are getting shorter

Winter isn't as severe. Cold spells are shorter. Winter's are warmer.

This statement may shock some of you but cold temperatures during the winter months are actually a good thing. It's nice to have a milder stretch for our own creature comforts but the reality is, winter is turning warmer and it's not an overly positive thing.

Our partners at Climate Central put out a report this week about the ongoing trends across the nation. From 1970 to 2021, 97% of the 244 stations analyzed have experienced shrinking winter cold snaps according to their researchers.

In Cincinnati, cold snaps are generally shorter. This doesn't mean we don't get cold days or stretches, but they are generally very quick events, instead of lingering for several days if not up to a week.

Jennifer Ketchmark Shorter Cold Snaps in Cincinnati



Why is this a bad thing?

Periods of consistent cold can keep the populations of disease-carrying pests like ticks and mosquitoes under control.

Cold air is also also critical for building and maintaining the snow pack that provides much of the nation’s water supply for drinking, irrigation and industry. This isn't as critical here in the Ohio Valley but a huge issue out west.

And how about winter recreation?! I'm sure Perfect North Slopes in Lawrenceburg would love to give the snow machines a break and lessen their power bill, but their reality is making snow in the winter months instead of waiting for it to fall naturally.