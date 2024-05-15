Closure to bottom deck of Western Hills Viaduct for routine inspection, maintenance

CINCINNATI — Part of the Western Hills Viaduct will be shut down for routine inspection and maintenance Saturday.

The bottom deck will be closed from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Drivers can travel east and west on the top deck of the viaduct.

There will also be two additional closures:



The ramp located at exit 2B from Interstate 75 southbound to the viaduct. Drivers can use the Western Avenue exit off I-75.

Spring Grove Avenue between Harrison and Marshall Avenue until around 3:30 p.m. Drivers on Spring Grove traveling south will be re-routed using Marshall to Central Parkway. Those driving north will be re-directed at Harrison to Brighton Place.

Signs detailing the detours will be posted in the area. Drivers are being told to be cautious.

Crews will complete the following maintenance in addition to the inspection:



Sweeping

Check the soundness of the concrete

Break off unstable concrete