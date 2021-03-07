While he calls their games, a community is calling for donations to keep him mobile

WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio — In Williamsburg, Ohio, Mike Fisher's voice is a force of inspiration for Wildcats every time they step onto the plate, field, pitch or gym floor. Now, the community is rallying behind him to ensure he can keep attending those games.

In the close-knit community, he calls and attends nearly every game -- a personal touch that makes high school athletes feel like they shine as bright as any major league player.

"It makes you feel like a star, it really does," said Paige Fisher, a senior who plays basketball and softball for Williamsburg High School. She isn't related to Mike, but she hasn't known Williamsburg sports without him.

"He just gets so excited," she said. "Every time we shoot a three, he screams 'three!' and it makes us more excited."

The longtime radio broadcaster has covered sports for years; he moved back to his hometown and started Wildcats Sports Radio, going on to call more than 200 games in just a couple of seasons.

Now, he's faced with the reality of possibly being benched from the games he loves calling.

"It came to be fall -- soccer and football season -- and I wondered, how am I going to get there?" said Mike.

It takes a few extra hands to get his wheelchair onto his van and has become reliant on family and friends to make it to the sports games he so loves calling.

To keep him mobile and present in the community that's valued his contributions, Wildcat parent Tiffanie Peters is trying to raise $30,000 for a wheelchair van for Mike.

"This man has a very kind, loving heart for this community, for the athletes, for the town," she said.

Her kids are on the soccer and basketball teams, and she's been working to help him get to the games as often as she can, but she's hoping a new van can help the Williamsburg High School alumnus get around without having to rely on others.

"She's already warned me never to argue with her again," said Mike.

He said the van would be a relief for him, so he won't have to bother others in order to keep doing what he loves.