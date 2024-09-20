West Clermont sixth grader charged after threatening to shoot teacher, sheriff's office says

BATAVIA, Ohio — A West Clermont Middle School student has been charged after officials said he threatened to shoot a teacher Friday morning.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office said in a release West Clermont Middle School's school resource officer (SRO) was made aware of a sixth-grade student's "concerning comment" just after 9 a.m. Friday. Officials said the student told classmates in the hallway that he intended to shoot a specific teacher and implied he had a gun in his backpack.

His fellow students notified the teacher in question, who then told administrators and the SRO. The student who made the threat was immediately taken out of class and a search was done of his belongings. Officials found no gun on school grounds and determined there was no active threat.

In an interview with detectives, the sheriff's office said the student confirmed he made the threat but said he had no intention of carrying it out. Detectives confirmed with the student's family there were no accessible firearms at their home.

The student has been charged with disorderly conduct in a school zone and aggravated menacing in connection to the threat. He was taken to the Clermont County Juvenile Detention Center, where he remains held without bond. A hearing is scheduled for Monday morning.

Officials said he has also been suspended pending further action from school officials.