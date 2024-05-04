OSHP: 19-year-old ejected from vehicle, seriously injured in Clermont County crash

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 19-year-old was ejected from his vehicle and seriously injured in a Friday evening crash in Clermont County, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

OSHP said the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. along State Route 222 between Ireton Trees Road and Laurel-Point Isabel Road in Washington Township. This stretch of the state route is a fairly rural two lane road.

A 19-year-old man driving a Ford Ranger was driving southbound on SR-222 when he lost control, veered over the double-yellow and was struck by a 30-year-old man driving a Freightliner semi tractor-trailer, OSHP said. After the Ford Ranger was struck, OSHP said the 19-year-old's vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, overturned and caught fire.

OSHP said the 19-year-old was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, and he sustained serious injuries. He was transported to UC Medical Center.

The other driver sustain minor injuries and was transported to Mercy Health Anderson Hospital, OSHP said.

OSHP said the crash remains under investigation.