OSHP: 17-year-old killed, 2 hospitalized in Washington Township crash

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 17-year-old teen was killed and two others hospitalized after a crash in Warren County Sunday night, the Ohio State Patrol said.

Troopers responded to reports of a crash at approximately 10 p.m. on Settlemyre Road south of Wilmington Road in Washington Township.

Upon arrival, troopers said they found two passengers ejected from the vehicle.

One of them, Jason Flint, 17, of Blanchester, was pronounced deceased at the scene, OSHP said.

The second passenger, a 15-year-old juvenile, along with the 19-year-old driver, were transported to University of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined the driver was traveling northwest on Settlemyre Road. While negotiating a curve, troopers say the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, then across the roadway and went off the right side, overturning and ejecting the passengers.

Flint and the 15-year-old were not wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, OSHP said

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.