Prosecutor: Union Township man indicted on more than 40 counts regarding child sex crimes

CINCINNATI — A Union Township man has been indicted on more than 40 charges involving child sex crimes, Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve said.

Monte Cecil, 60, was indicted on one count of rape involving a child under the age of 13 as well as multiple other crimes.

Here is the full list of Cecil's charges:



1 count — rape involving a child under the age of 13

3 counts — gross sexual imposition of that same child

14 counts — pandering in sexually oriented material involving a minor

20 counts — illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material

5 counts — voyeurism

1 count — tampering with evidence

If convicted, he faces 10 years to life in prison for the rape of the child, as well as 290 years in prison for the remaining charges. A $1 million bond was set for Cecil on Wednesday.

Tekulve said Union Township police discovered Cecil's alleged crimes after combing through photos and videos on his phone and SD card. There, Tekulve said they found evidence of Cecil sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl while they were sleeping. There was also a recording of him masturbating nearby a child's head, Tekulve said.

Outside of that evidence, Tekulve said Cecil hid a camera in the bathroom so he could film young girls and boys changing to swim his pool, showering and using the bathroom. He also recorded adult women and men, as well, and had a second hidden camera in his living room.

"Cecil gained the trust of these victims' parents so that they were comfortable enough to allow the girls to spend the night with him alone and this is how he repaid their trust," Tekulve said. "My office will work vigorously to prosecute this disgusting pervert."

If anyone thinks they may be a victim of Cecil's or know someone who is, they're asked to contact Union Township police's Investigative Unit at 513-752-1230.