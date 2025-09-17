Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police: Woman dies after she was hit by driver in Kroger parking lot

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman has died after she was hit by a driver in a Kroger parking lot in Union Township on Tuesday, according to Union Twp. police.

Police said they were called to the Kroger on Ohio Pike at around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday morning for reports a person had been hit.

Police said 72-year-old Nancy Turer was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but she ultimately died from her injuries.

So far, the investigation has not shown that drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash, police said.

Union Township police did not say whether the driver involved in the crash would face any charges. Police also did not provide information on how the crash happened.

