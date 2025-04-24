Police: 62-year-old woman dies after she was hit by vehicle in Union Township

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One woman is dead after police said she was hit by a vehicle in Union Township Tuesday night.

Union Township police said officers and EMS responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 500 block of Old State Route 74 at around 10 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, officers and medics found 62-year-old Judy Honse, who had been hit by a vehicle.

Honse was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

An investigating into the crash is ongoing. Police said a preliminary investigation shows drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.