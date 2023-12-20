Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsClermont CountyUnion Township

Actions

One person dead after firefighters pull two from Clermont County apartment fire

Old 74 fatal fire
Blake Sheely
Old 74 fatal fire
Posted at 12:29 PM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 12:49:44-05

UNION TWP., Ohio — One person is dead after an apartment in Union Township caught fire Wednesday morning, according to Union Township Assistant Fire Chief Mark Fyffe.

Fyffe said firefighters got to the apartment building on old State Route 74 quickly; the apartment building is next door to the Union Township fire station.

Firefighters rescued two people from the apartment building; one of those people did not require medical care, but the other was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Fyffe said that person ultimately died.

Fyffe said the preliminary investigation showed the fire began in one apartment and did not spread to any other units; he said firefighters found "smoking debris" and suspect a lit cigarette could have been the cause of the fire.

Most people living in the apartment building self-evacuated and, because the extent of the damage is limited to the fire's source, most will be able to return to their homes quickly, Fyffe said.

Officials have not released information on the identity of the person who died, or what caused their death.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
Dozens of high school football players sign letters of intent to play in college ‘Tragedy all around’: Services announced for deputy killed in double fatal crash Theetge: Abduction suspect hit, killed on I-75 after fleeing from officers

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.