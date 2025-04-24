OSHP: Man dies after single-car crash in Tate Township

TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Tate Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Starling Road, near Parsons Road, just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to a press release from OSHP, Shawn Spencer, 42, of Bethel, was driving a 2007 Mazda 3 northeast on Starling Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the road.

The Mazda then struck a tree, a traffic sign, and another tree before finally resting.

OSHP said Spencer was the only occupant in the Mazda 3. He was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.

He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to OSHP.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.