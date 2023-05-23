Watch Now
Motorcyclist dies after crash with SUV in Clermont County

Posted at 10:39 AM, May 23, 2023
TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The driver of a motorcycle is dead after crashing into an SUV on State Route 125 in Tate Township in Clermont County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said at around 12:17 a.m. Sunday night, 39-year-old Robert Meade of Amelia was driving a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle west on SR-125. At the same time, the driver of a 2009 Toyota Highlander traveled north on Crane Schoolhouse Road and made a left turn into the westbound lanes of SR-125.

As that driver made the turn, Meade hit the back of the Toyota Highlander, OSHP said. After the crash, the Harley Davidson continued to travel off the left side of SR-125, officials said.

Meade was taken in a medical helicopter to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries, OSHP said.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.

OSHP did not say whether any fault was determined in the crash or any charges or tickets were filed.

