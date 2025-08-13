Fire officials: Part of US-50 in Stonelick Township shut down after crash involving diesel fuel tanker truck

STONELICK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Part of US-50 is shut down in Stonelick Township after a crash Wednesday afternoon involving a tanker truck carrying diesel fuel, the Stonelick Township Fire Department said.

Fire officials said the state route is shut down between Benton Road and State Route 222.

Clermont County Dispatch told WCPO 9 that the crash occurred around noon, but it's unclear what caused the crash. Photos from fire officials show the tanker truck overturned onto its side off the roadway.

No one was injured in the crash, dispatch said.

The roadway remains closed while crews work to move the tanker truck. Dispatch did not have a timeline for when the road would reopen.