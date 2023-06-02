Stonelick State Park stabbing: Victim flown to hospital, suspect in custody

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in the hospital after a stabbing at a popular state park, police said.

Police were called to Stonelick State Park in Clermont County around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, investigators said. When they arrived, they found at least one stabbing victim.

That victim was taken to the hospital by a medial helicopter, Clermont County dispatchers said.

Authorities have not provided an update on the victim's condition.

Police said they took the suspect into custody shortly after the stabbing.

Investigators have not provided any details on what led up to this stabbing.

Police have not said where in the park this occurred.

The stabbing happened shortly before the park closed. Hours are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. according according to its website. It doesn't appear that this incident has an impact on park operations Friday.