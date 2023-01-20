Police searching for man wanted for fatal shooting in Clermont County

BATAVIA TWP., Ohio — The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 22-year-old man they believe was involved in a shooting that left one woman dead on Jan. 17.

Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for Jaydon Maurice Pierce on charges of aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder.

Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton said officials responded to the 3800 block of Magnolia Drive, just off Amelia-Olive Branch Road, at around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a 911 call from a woman who said her son came home with his girlfriend, who had been shot.

When they arrived, deputies found a woman unresponsive in the driveway of a home with a single gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Early Wednesday morning, the woman was identified as 39-year-old Casey Hamblin Moss.

One man has already been charged with aggravated murder in the shooting; police said Ryan B. Vest sold Moss drugs at a Wendy's near Buxton Road. When he felt he "was shorted money," he demanded the couple return the drugs, police said. This led to a chase and the fatal shooting, according to investigators.

The sheriff's office did not say what role they believe Pierce played in the homicide, but a previous BOLO issued for a vehicle associated with him was canceled after investigators located it.

In conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the sheriff's office said there is a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of Pierce.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Clermont County Sheriff's Office at 513.732.7510 or Sgt. Nick Crouch at 513.781.2256.