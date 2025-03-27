Police: Two businesses investigated, two charged for prostitution in Pierce Township

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people are facing charges tied to prostitution after an investigation was launched into two businesses, according to Pierce Township officials.

Police said Thursday that Pierce Township police worked with the Clermont County Sheriff's Office and the DEA after receiving complaints about the businesses in 2024, according to a press release.

A woman faces two counts of solicitation and one count of permitting prostitution after authorities searched the Natura Foot Spa on Ohio Pike, police said.

A search of Yilin Comfort Zone Massage down the road on Ohio Pike did not prompt any immediate arrests, but police said the owner of the business, 61-year-old Yaling Wang, is now facing two counts of promoting prostitution, one count of solicitation, one count of sexual imposition and one count of practicing without a license. A warrant has been issued for Wang's arrest, police said.

Police said the investigation into the businesses have spanned the last several months, during which detectives documented evidence of prostitution happening at both locations.

Police have not released the identity of the woman arrested; officials said they plan to release video and photos from their investigation at a later time.