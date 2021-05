PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Bennet Road near Gaskins Road Tuesday afternoon in Pierce Township.

Authorities said Douglas Deshaies, 62, drove his black Ford Expedition off the left side of the roadway and struck two trees before coming to a complete stop.

Emergency crews transported Deshaies to Anderson Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Deshaies was not wearing a seatbelt.