'He’s all I got': Pierce Twp. woman issues plea to help reunite 91-year-old with dementia with her lost dog

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Pierce Township woman is issuing an urgent plea to help a 91-year-old woman find her lost dog.

Peggy Leslie has dementia. Her dog, Toby, has been a constant for her for the last eight years.

“He’s my pride and joy,” she said. “He’s all I got.”

Cherise Tilly took Leslie in a few months ago to take care of her.

“This is an every almost hour, if not minute, situation that she's crying,” said Cherise Tilly.

Toby, medium-sized, white Bichon Frise, ran out of Tilly’s fenced yard on Friday around 6 p.m. He was last seen wearing a training collar, chasing a car down 9 Mile Tobasco Road in Pierce Township.

“We need him back,” Tilly said. “If not, she's going to die from this. She's going to die of a broken heart.”

Because of Leslie’s dementia, she asks where Toby is every morning time she wakes up.

WCPO 9 does not normally cover stories about lost pets, but made an exception after hearing Leslie’s story.

“All I wanted to do was give her the best life and dignity that she could possibly have, and now I feel like I’ve failed,” Tilly said.

Tilly has put up posters, posted on social media and contacted local organizations. She’s now working with a pet recovery service and has set up a camera in her front yard.

Leslie turns 92 on Saturday. All she wants for her birthday is for Toby to come home.

“He’s there for me,” she said. “He stayed by me all the time. He don’t leave my side.”

If you think you might have spotted Toby, contact WCPO or call Tilly’s pet recovery service at 513-377-1777.