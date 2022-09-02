Parole denied for man who murdered 3-year-old Marcus Fiesel

The man convicted and imprisoned for murdering his 3-year-old foster son and disposing of his body after burning it was denied parole on Friday.

David Carroll, convicted in 2007 for murdering Marcus Fiesel, has served close to 16 years in prison for murder and gross abuse of a corpse, but a parole board did not believe he should be released from prison.

"The offender has not demonstrated adequate institutional conduct and is encouraged to improve on his conduct and take relevant programs to help in this area," reads the decision of the parole board. "The offender lacks insight into his criminal thinking errors and risk factors."

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters encouraged members of the community to write letters to the parole board expressing their feelings on Carroll's parole hearing. Deters said after Carroll's parole hearings began, his office received hundreds of letters from the public, which he forwarded to the parole board.

The parole board's decision noted that there is "significant" opposition to Carroll's parole from the community.

"Releasing the offender at this time would not serve the interests of justice," reads the decision.

Carroll won't receive another parole hearing until May 2032.

Carroll, along with his wife Liz, reported Fiesel missing from Julifs Park in August 2006. Liz Carroll claimed her 3-year-old son with autism went missing after she had passed out due to low blood pressure.

On that day, almost 3,000 people searched for the missing toddler, only to find that he was never really missing at all.

Two weeks would pass before the truth came out: Marcus Fiesel was already dead, wrapped in a blanket, bound with packing tape and left in a closet to die over a hot August weekend.

Amy Baker, David Carroll's live-in girlfriend, ultimately confessed to prosecutors, revealing the events that led to Fiesel's death: She said the Carrolls put him in a closet, bound tight, on Aug. 4. He had no food or water. A subsequent coroner's investigation found the temperature in the closet was between 105 and 115 degrees.

David and Liz collected their other children and their dog and left to attend a family reunion, leaving Fiesel wrapped in blankets in the closet. When they returned, the boy had died. David put the child's body in a moving box and covered him with clothes.

Baker admitted to a grand jury that she and David Carroll had purchased gas and drove to an abandoned chimney Amy knew of in Brown County.

Testimony from Baker and Liz Carroll led detectives to an abandoned farmhouse in Brown County, where David Carroll and Baker burned Marcus' remains in a chimney; what didn't burn they tossed in the Ohio River.