OSHP: 38-year-old woman flown by Air Care with serious injuries after Batavia crash

Posted at 12:30 PM, Oct 07, 2023
BATAVIA, Ohio — A 38-year-old woman with serious injuries was flown to the hospital via Air Care after a late night crash in Batavia, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Just after 11:30 p.m., OSHP said the woman was driving on State Route 133 when she drove off the side of the roadway into a culvert.

The woman was transported to UC Medical Center via Air Care with serious injuries, OSHP said.

Impairment is a factor in the crash, which OSHP said remains under investigation.

