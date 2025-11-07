OSHP: 18-year-old, 2 children hospitalized after crash in Clermont County

TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An 18-year-old man and two children were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries after a crash in Clermont County early Friday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said the crash happened at around 12:47 a.m. Friday morning on SR-133 near Tate Township.

OSHP said its investigators have determined so far that the 18-year-old man was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac north on SR-133 before driving off the right side of the roadway. In the process, the vehicle overturned ant the 18-year-old man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle, OSHP said.

The man was seriously hurt, as were two juvenile passengers who were also in the vehicle at the time, OSHP said.

Troopers did not provide information on the extent of anyone's injuries. They also did not provide information on what may have caused the crash, which is still under investigation by OSHP.