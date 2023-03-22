Ohio State Highway Patrol: Impaired driver arrested after striking, smashing OSHP's impaired driving sign

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A driver in Batavia was arrested for OVI after striking an impaired driver sign, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

On St. Patrick's Day, OSHP's Batavia post received a call warning of a reckless driver in the area of SR 32, investigators said.

A short time later, the vehicle crashed into an OSHP sign that urges drivers to call police if they witness an impaired driver, smashing it.

On St. Patrick's Day 🍀 our Batavia Post received a call for a reckless vehicle on SR 32. Shortly thereafter, the vehicle crashed, striking our @OSHP drug activity/impaired driver sign. 🍺 This motorist was arrested for OVI. Call #677 if you see dangerous driving on Ohio roads.👀 pic.twitter.com/2m1Y9Mb9AN — OSHP_SWOhio (@OSHP_SWOhio) March 21, 2023

Police have not said if the driver was injured. They also did not release the identity of the driver.

OSHP said this incident serves as a perfect reminder that if you see a dangerous driver on the road, call #677 to report them.

