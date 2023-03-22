Watch Now
Ohio State Highway Patrol: Impaired driver arrested after striking, smashing OSHP's impaired driving sign

Posted at 6:50 AM, Mar 22, 2023
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A driver in Batavia was arrested for OVI after striking an impaired driver sign, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

On St. Patrick's Day, OSHP's Batavia post received a call warning of a reckless driver in the area of SR 32, investigators said.

A short time later, the vehicle crashed into an OSHP sign that urges drivers to call police if they witness an impaired driver, smashing it.

Police have not said if the driver was injured. They also did not release the identity of the driver.

OSHP said this incident serves as a perfect reminder that if you see a dangerous driver on the road, call #677 to report them.

