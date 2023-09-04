Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsClermont County

Actions

Ohio State Highway Patrol: 2 people die in Clermont County crash

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
police
Posted at 6:59 AM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 07:00:37-04

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Two people are dead after a crash in Franklin Township, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said in a press release.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday on State Route 756 near Bolender Road, just west of Felicity in Clermont County, according to investigators.

Troopers said 35-year-old Donald Young was traveling west on State Route 756 when he lost control, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole, tree and a fence after overturning.

Young was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clermont County Coroner's Office, OSHP said.

A passenger in the vehicle, 47-year-old Bobby Long, was also pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner's office, investigators said.

Investigators have not said if they know what caused the crash.

Watch Live:

Repeat: Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
CPD: 2 people shot in Smale Park FD: 1 person flown by AirCare to hospital after ATV crash in Campbell County Cubs rout Reds 15-7 and split critical 4-game series

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.