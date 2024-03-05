Nonprofit supporting survivors of gender-based violence expanding to Clermont County

CINCINNATI — A nonprofit giving support to survivors of gender-based violence is expanding its services.

Thanks to a partnership with Mercy Health — Clermont Hospital and HealthPath Foundation of Ohio, Women Helping Women will be expanding to Clermont County.

The organization has been helping survivors for more than 50 years by striving to empower, advocate for change, and promote safety. Women Helping Women achieves this goal by providing several services, including the following:



24-hour-a-day crisis intervention

Legal advocacy

Hospital response

Support groups

Mercy Health — Clermont Hospital said they are committed to the community like the nonprofit.

The hospital said the collaboration will increase access and lessen the gap between trauma-informed and medical care services thus providing comprehensive care for survivors in a safe place.

"We are excited to partner with Mercy Health — Clermont and HealthPath Foundation of Ohio to expand our services and reach more survivors in need," said President and CEO of Women Helping Women, Kristin Shrimplin. "This alliance will enable us to provide comprehensive care and support to survivors at a critical time in their healing journey."

The goal of the services in Clermont County is to compassionately provide the support that survivors need when they need it. Some of the expanded services will be:



Counseling

Help with legal services

Safety planning

24-hour-a-day crisis intervention

"By working together, we can make a significant difference in survivors' lives and create a safer, supportive, and resilient community," said Director of Community Health at Mercy Health, Gina Hemenway.

To learn more about Women Helping Women and the services offered, click here.