Police: Man accused of misusing funds belonging to New Richmond football league

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A Clermont County Grand Jury indicted a man on felony theft charges after allegations that he stole from a youth football league, according to New Richmond police.

Police said Alvis Franklin Williams was indicted Tuesday. The allegations said Williams "misused funds belonging to the New Richmond Junior Football League," New Richmond police said.

According to Clermont County court documents, the theft charge is a felony of the fifth degree.

In March, the New Richmond Junior Lions Football and Cheer Facebook account posted a statement about a discovery of suspected misappropriation of organizational funds.

The NRJLF Board said in the post that upon discovery, the board removed the member and reported the incident to law enforcement.

"NRJLF is implementing stronger financial oversight policies and internal controls to prevent issues like this from occurring in the future," the post said.

The policies included "enhanced financial review procedures, updated governance policies and increased accountability within the organization," according to the post.

The post did not name Williams or anyone else directly.

The New Richmond Police Department said Williams' case is now in the hands of the Clermont County Prosecutor's Office and the Clermont County Court of Common Pleas.