Hundreds take part in memorial ride and fundraiser for Doerman boys family

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — A memorial ride was held Sunday afternoon in honor of the late Doerman boys.

Hundreds of people attended and took part in the event, which raised money for the Doerman family.

While the boys father, Chad Doerman, is waiting to go on trial, accused of murdering them execution style, the community feels this fundraiser is the least they can do.

It's a 15-mile ride through New Richmond for the family of Clayton, Hunter and Chase Doerman. While their father allegedly confessed to law enforcement, he pleaded not guilty to the murders.

"As you look around, we're close to a thousand people, bikes, Jeeps, cars, side-by-sides it's the fastest way for a group of people to raise money," said Allen Easterday.

"It was just a horrifying sad situation so we wanted to do what we could to provide some help for the rest of the family," said Erich Everett.

"This story touched everyone's hearts, and it was just important for myself and then I got our slingshot group involved to come out and do anything we can to help this family," said Britney Link.

As unsettling as some of the details of the crimes may be for people here, the community came out to not only raise money, but collect teddy bears and baseball, in honor of the sports the boys loved to play.

"I can't imagine what the mother is going through right now so I just feel like any burden we can take off her shoulders it's well worth it," said Link.

"Remember the kids and the time they were here and everything that was good about them and hopefully we don't have to see this again," said Everett.

Clermont County court records listed Chad Doerman's next court date scheduled as Friday, September 22, 2023 for a pre-trial hearing.

The GoFundMe for the family, as of Sunday night, has raised more than $278,000.

