Dispatch: Floating restaurant, marina on the Ohio River breaks away from shore

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — A former restaurant and harbor on the Ohio River in New Richmond broke away from the shoreline Saturday evening, Clermont County dispatch said.

Dispatch said the former location of Skipper's River Cafe broke away just after 5 p.m. The restaurant announced on Facebook that it relocated to Maysville in January.

Dispatch said they believed police had the restaurant "corralled" and a WCPO 9 crew on scene said it looked as if crews were working to reattach it to the shoreline and the bridges.

Dispatch didn't say if they knew what caused the cafe and marina to float away. It's also unclear if anyone was on the marina when it floated away.