$1M bond for murder suspect in missing New Richmond man's death

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — A Clermont County judge Thursday morning issued a $1-million bond for the suspect accused of killing a man who went missing from New Richmond earlier this month.

Twenty-three-year-old Bobby Farrell had been missing since July 6 when authorities discovered his body abandoned on a tree-lined country road in New Richmond Monday. Police have since accused 23-year-old Kenyata Gardner of murder in Farrell's death.

Photo courtesy New Richmond Police Department Bobby Farrell, 23, disappeared July 6. Police found his body on July 11.

Gardner was already in custody at the time officers from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation identified him as the culprit.

He’d been questioned during the investigation into Farrell’s disappearance, and his answers earned him charges of tampering with evidence and obstructing official business.