Missing New Richmond man found dead, another man charged with murder

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — Police discovered the body of 23-year-old Bobby Farrell, a New Richmond man missing since July 6, abandoned on a tree-lined country road Monday.

On Wednesday, another New Richmond man was charged with his murder.

Twenty-three-year-old Keyanta Gardner was already in custody at the time officers from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation identified him as the culprit.

He’d been questioned during the investigation into Farrell’s disappearance, and his answers earned him charges of tampering with evidence and obstructing official business.

He was charged with murder on Wednesday. Court documents indicate he likely killed Farrell on July 6, the day of his disappearance.

According to court documents, Gardner confessed to his participation in Farrell’s murder when pressed.

The first missing-persons notice posted about Farrell described him as having left home to “drive around with a friend” on the night of July 5.

“Not long after, Bobby received a text from an unknown individual and he asked to be dropped off at Dee’s Dairy Bar,” the notice reads, adding later: “He has missed a promotion at work and the birth of his niece, which is not typical behavior for Bobby.”

His body was found on State Route 222, about a 15-minute drive from Dee’s Dairy Bar.