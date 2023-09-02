First-ever medical marijuana drive-thru in Tri-State opens in Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL, Ohio — Order up!

Medical marijuana patients in Clermont County now have a new way of picking up their medicine.

The Tri-State's first cannabis drive-thru dispensary opened Friday in Mount Carmel.

The drive-thru is at The Forest, which is located at 4412 Mount Carmel Tobasco Road.

Those needing to purchase marijuana, including flowers, edibles and vapes, can pre-order online and then pick-up in store.

Other than The Forest's Cincinnati location, the dispensary also has Ohio locations in Sandusky and Springfield, as well as a location in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Forest says Cincinnati hasn't built enough new dispensaries to serve the area's patients well enough.

Currently, there are 17 active dispensaries in five different counties within Southwest Ohio — Brown, Butler, Clermont, Hamlton and Warren. A full list of those dispensaries and their locations is below.

In the last month, Ohio has also expanded the list of conditions that qualify someone for a medical marijuana card. The State Medical Board approved a committee recommendation in July to add irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) to the lost of conditions.

The list of 25 other conditions that can qualify for medical marijuana include things like epilepsy, cancer and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The board rejected petitions to add autism and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) to the approved list of conditions, marking the fifth time autism had been rejected.

There is also an ongoing push in Ohio to legalize recreational marijuana. It was recently announced in August that Ohio voters will decide on the matter at the November election.

If passed, the law would legalize and regulate recreational cannabis for adults 21 years of age and older. Individual Ohioans would also be able to grow up to six plants but up to 12 per household.

The potential passing of the law also has the cannabis industry gearing up for a potential job boom.

But for now, here is a full list of the medical marijuana dispensaries in Southwest Ohio:

Brown County:



Uplift — 101 Mercy Boulevard, Mount Orab, OH 45154

Butler County:



Bloom Medicinals — 403 S Main Street, Seven Mile, OH 45011

Cannascend Alternative — 300 N Main Street, Monroe, OH 45050

Consume Oxford — 3620 Southpoint Parkway, Oxford, OH 45056

Pure Iconic — 5280 College Corner Pike, Oxford, OH 45056

Shangri-La Dispensary — 100 Clarence F Warner Drive, Monroe, OH 45050

Shangri-La Dispensary — 211 Brooks Drive, Monroe, OH 45050

Clermont County



Beyond / Hello — 693 Old State Route 74, Cincinnati, OH 45245

The Forest Cincinnati — 4412 Mount Carmel Tobasco Road, Cincinnati, OH 45244

Uplift — 401 Rivers Edge, Milford, OH 45150

Hamilton County



Nectar Medical Cannabis Dispensary — 3405 Werk Road, Cincinnati, OH 45211

Story of Cincinnati II — 3944 Edwards Road, Cincinnati, OH 45213

Sunnyside — 5149 Kennedy Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45213

Verilife — 5431 Ridge Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45213

Zen Leaf Cincinnati — 8420 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH 45216

Warren County:



Ethos — 1525 Genntown Drive Suite B5, Lebanon, OH 45036

The Landing Dispensary — 1312 State Route 63, Monroe, OH 45050