Sheriff: Milford man indicted on 20 felony charges related to child porn

MILFORD, Ohio — An 18-year-old man from Milford was indicted Tuesday on multiple charges related to child pornography, the Clermont County Sheriff's Office said.

Javon Raesean Price was indicted on 20 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, which are second degree felonies.

The sheriff's office said a juvenile female came forward with information about a video circulating on social media that depicted juvenile females and an unknown man engaging in sexual acts.

Detectives executed search warrants on social media profiles, electronic devices and several cell phones belonging to multiple juveniles, which led to the identification of multiple female juveniles who were filmed performing sexual acts. The investigation led detectives to identify Price as the unknown male performing sexual acts with the juveniles.

The sheriff's office said detectives also found evidence connecting Price to child pornography advertisements and sales on social media platforms.

Detectives identified all of the juveniles in the videos, and the sheriff's office said they're working with other authorities to identify individuals who purchased the videos from Price.

The sheriff's office said Price's current whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information regarding Price's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Clermont County Sheriff's Office at 513-732-7510 or the Clermont County Communications Center non-emergency number at 513-732-2231.

Any other inquiries regarding the investigation should be directed to the Clermont County Prosecutor's Office at 513-732-7313.

