Sheriff: Florence man arrested on charges of possessing child pornography

FLORENCE, Ky. — A Florence man was arrested on charges related to the possession of child pornography, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.

54-year-old Ralph G. Britton was arrested Thursday at his place of employment in Richwood, the sheriff's office said.

Investigation began on Jan. 26, when detectives received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

According to the sheriff, a technology company responsible for Verizon’s cloud services reported to NCMEC the discovery of more than 30 videos depicting child pornography on their servers. The uploaded videos were allegedly linked to a Verizon phone number assigned to Britton.

Upon receiving the report, detectives served the technology company with a search warrant. As a result they were able to collect additional information including the model number of the device used to upload the illicit videos, the sheriff's office said.

After Britton's arrest detectives executed additional search warrants. Several electronic items, including his cell phone, were seized, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives confirmed that the seized phone had the number provided in the NCMEC report as well as the model number obtained from the technology company.

Britton has been charged with possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Britton was held at the Boone County Detention Center but was released on Friday after posting a $50,000 cash bond.

According to court records, a preliminary hearing is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Britton on February 15.