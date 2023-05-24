Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsClermont CountyMiami Township Clermont

Actions

District: Lockdown at Milford High School lifted after report of a gun

The school district said no firearm was found by police
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Police
Posted at 12:38 PM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 12:48:50-04

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A lockdown at Milford High School has been lifted after a report of a firearm, Milford Exempted Village Schools said.

The school district said a student reported seeing a weapon, but police found zero weapons.

Chief Mike Mills said numerous officers were on scene and they had a person detained while officers investigated. It's unclear if that person is still detained.

Milford Junior High School was also on lockdown as a precaution, but that has also been lifted.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
Man indicted on vehicular homicide charges for I-75 crash that killed two Man accused of killing Kentucky deputy also a suspect in West Chester burglary It's time to voice your concerns at City Hall

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weekdays at 9AM

Catch the fun weekdays at 9AM