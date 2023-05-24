District: Lockdown at Milford High School lifted after report of a gun

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A lockdown at Milford High School has been lifted after a report of a firearm, Milford Exempted Village Schools said.

The school district said a student reported seeing a weapon, but police found zero weapons.

Chief Mike Mills said numerous officers were on scene and they had a person detained while officers investigated. It's unclear if that person is still detained.

Milford Junior High School was also on lockdown as a precaution, but that has also been lifted.