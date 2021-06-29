Miami Township Police ID's body of woman found in Brown County

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The body of a dead woman found June 28 along Evans Road in Fayetteville has been identified.

Miami Township Police chief Mike Mills released a statement in a Facebook post identifying the woman as Amanda Philpot, 26, of Goshen, Ohio.

He said the investigation showed she died at a residence in the 5900 block of Woodspoint Drive on June 17.

According to his statement, suspects in the case discovered Philpot had died in the overnight and then transported her body to the wooded area in Brown County.

Her cause of death is still unknown pending a toxicology report.

A grand jury will review the case Thursday, July 1.

