OSP: Man dead after being hit by at least two drivers on State Route 125

MONROE TWP., Ohio — One man is dead after being hit by at least two drivers on State Route 125 Monday morning, Ohio State Patrol said.

OSP said they were called to the scene, just west of East Fork State Park on 125, at approximately 1:30 a.m.

A trooper said the man was walking shirtless along the highway when at least two drivers hit him.

OSP said the drivers fled the scene driving westbound on the highway.

According to OSP, a woman saw the man's body on the road while driving to work and called the police.

The state patrol said the man had no identification, cell phone or wallet.

OSP also said it was "strange" that there were no car parts on the highway.

“We don’t have any car parts, no headlight assemblies, no grill parts, no imprints of a vehicle," Lieutenant Dexter Howard with OSP said. "It was a pretty significant impact so that’s typically there would be something laying in the roadway. It's not showing at the moment.”

There were no witnesses and no cameras in the area, OSP said.

OSP said they do not have any information about the two drivers or vehicle descriptions.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ohio State Patrol in Batavia at 513-732-1510.