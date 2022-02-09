Clermont County families face new challenge after ice storm

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio — Clermont County families who suffered some of the most damage in the Tri-State during the ice storm last week now face a new challenge: repairs to their homes.

A tree buckled under the weight of the ice last Thursday afternoon, damaging four homes and two vehicles.

Neighbors’ surveillance cameras captured video of the tree falling that give perspective on the scope of the damage.

I was in Goshen Township last week when a tree buckled under the ice and damaged four homes & two vehicles. Here’s neighboring surveillance video of the moment it happened. @wcpo pic.twitter.com/xQvmYwk6pp — Courtney Francisco (@CFranciscoWCPO) February 9, 2022

“The whole entire house shook,” said Tabbatha Reyes.”Then, I heard my son scream like super loud. Like, ‘Mom!’ Like a death-curdling scream.”

The tree split their entire trailer in half.

“I see my son like pinned against the sink and the dishwasher,” said Reyes.

Outside the home Wednesday, she cried looking at the damage.

“It’s not a lot, but it’s my home. It’s all my kids and I had,” said Reyes. “I’ve worked hard to even get here, but to most people it’s not a lot, but to me and my boys, that’s all we had.”

Reyes is a frontline worker in the pandemic, with two nursing jobs. She was in the process of securing insurance when the ice storm coated Clermont County and the tree fell.

“The trees were bad,” said Reyes.”They knew they were bad.”

Neighbors who already have insurance said it’s not helping.

“Homeowners insurance doesn’t really want to cover this because I think they feel like at this point that it is also negligence,” said Lisa Swayne.

The families impacted own their own trailers, but Fay Mobile Home Park owns the land and trees. Residents claim the owner of the land knew the tree was unhealthy before the storm.

Reyes and Swayne say the park denies that. As of the time of this report, Fay Mobile Home Park had not responded to requests for comment.

Families impacted are debating filing a lawsuit.

“This has to be taken to the next level because of the amount of damage,” said Swayne.

While their journey is not over, Reyes has relief this week. Donors were able to come up with the funds to help her and her sons move into another home.

“It feels amazing, absolutely,” said Reyes. “I know my community rallies together in tough times, and I know I can count on them.”

