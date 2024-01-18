Dispatch: 1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Clermont County

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Clermont County Thursday afternoon, dispatchers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Dispatchers said Branch Hill-Guinea Pike remains closed near Loveland-Miamiville Road after a three-vehicle crash. One person was killed. It is unclear at this time if there are any additional injuries.

A second crash just a few minutes away on Loveland-Miamiville Road also shut down Branch Hill-Guinea Pike, but officials said the site has been cleared.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.