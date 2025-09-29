Coroner: Motorcyclist dies after crash on Ohio Pike in Clermont County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A motorcyclist has died after a crash Sunday afternoon on Ohio Pike in Clermont County, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's report shows 52-year-old Ronald Sandusky died Sunday from injuries he sustained in the crash.

On Sunday, dispatchers told us the emergency call about the crash came in around 2:50 p.m. Police closed down SR-125 at Waterford Parkway for the crash.

Officials have not said what led up to the crash, but dispatchers told us Sunday that two vehicles were involved and a motorcycle driver had been taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police re-opened the roadways near the crash at around 6 p.m. Sunday evening.