Cincinnati Children's breaks ground on new Clermont County location

EASTGATE, Ohio — Cincinnati Children’s is coming to the east side of town.

There was a groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning to kick off construction for the new Eastgate location.

The two-story building will be nearly 110,000 square feet. The new building will be located on Ivy Pointe Boulevard off I-275 and State Route 32. The building will also be right next to TQL’s headquarters.

The new facility will include specialty clinics, an urgent care and an outpatient surgery center. The facility will include four operating rooms, making the location the first of its kind in the area.

“It's really fabulously exciting for us, as we really work to extend the footprint of where we're able to deliver care,” said Dr. Evaline Alessandrini, chief operating officer of Cincinnati Children’s.

Union Township trustee Michael Logue said his family has spent quite a bit of time at Cincinnati Children's recently, after his son Andrew fell 14 feet off a deck.

“He broke his femur, and he ended up in a body cast from his ankle to his chest," Logue said.

Now, after a year of care at Children's, he's fully healed.

"His bone is healing straight,” Logue said. “And he is now riding a two-wheeler without training wheels at the age of three. So, we are very proud of him for that recovery."

Willowville Elementary student Marley Johns was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2020.

"We are seen by probably 15 different departments through the hospital," said Marley’s mother, Teresa Johns.

They visit Cincinnati Children’s often, but they live on the east side and it's a bit of a drive to get to Marley’s appointments.

"We have to travel 45 minutes," Johns said.

“It's really important for us to be able to cover all around our area, so on the west side we have a space in green township, we needed to have something on the east side as well," said Dr. Alessandrini.

For families like the Johns and the Logues, that means bringing access to top quality care much closer to home.

"I have more time at school, we don't have to drive back and forth from downtown, all the way back here," Marley Johns said.

"I can't tell you how incredible this is for the community," Logue said.

Cincinnati Children's Eastgate expects to begin seeing patients in summer 2025.