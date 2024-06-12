Brown water is coming out of faucets in Clermont County: Here's why and what to do

CINCINNATI — Clermont County says most of the county is seeing brown water coming out of its faucets, but that there is no threat to your health.

The County posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that most of the area is "experiencing brown water."

Water Resources is working to fix the issue by flushing hydrants, the post said.

As of June 12th, 2024, most of the county is experiencing brown water. Water Resources is flushing hydrants in affected areas. The discoloration is due to water flow changes stirring up iron and manganese deposits. It's aesthetically unpleasant but poses no health threat. — Clermont County (@ClermontCounty) June 12, 2024

According to the post, water flow changes led to a "stirring up [of] iron and manganese deposits," causing the discoloration.

Clermont County said the water "poses no health threat."

The county did not say when Water Resources would be done flushing the hydrants.

