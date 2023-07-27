PD: Man spends months dumping more than 50 bags of cat litter, feces into yards in Bethel

BETHEL, Ohio — A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly dumping more than 50 bags of cat litter and feces into ditches and yards around Bethel, police said.

Investigators said they started getting complaints about the littering in February. After months of investigation, police said they observed Barry Stone, of Tate Township, dumping the cat litter in the areas of North Charity Street, North Main Street, and North Ash Street. Officers were also able to use surveillance cameras to track and watch the targeted areas, investigators said.

Bethel police said they enlisted the assistance of the Clermont County Sheriff's Office to help find Stone.

A warrant for Stone's arrest was issued Wednesday, according to the Clermont County Clerk of Courts website. He's facing illegal dumping and criminal mischief charges, investigators said. According to Clermont County documents, Stone is also charged with littering.

Court documents also allege that Stone illegally dumped empty cat food containers and adult diapers, in addition to the cat litter.

"We appreciate all the tips and calls over the last several months about this case," Bethel police wrote in a Facebook post.