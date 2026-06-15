'I hope it really takes off' | Village of Bethel considering changes to allow more residents to beekeep

WCPO 9's Sam Harasimowicz covers Clermont County If you have a story that you'd like Sam to look into or a news tip, email him at Sam@WCPO.com.

Bees and honey have become a way of life for Bethel resident Bob Schafer.

“This here has been my passion," Schafer said.

He takes the honey from his colonies and infuses it with various flavors. He's made honey with jalapeños, ghost peppers and even habaneros.

“I recommend (habanero) for people that says they don't like hot," Schafer said.

He's become incredibly attached to the bees he cares for.

"You’re basically, you can watch them grow up," Schafer said.

But he can't keep his bees at his home. He's hoping an upcoming Bethel Planning Commission meeting will change that.

Watch to see what a local bee enthusiast can change in the Village of Bethel:

Village of Bethel considering changes to allow more residents to beekeep

I reached out to Holly Isaacs, Bethel's Village Administrator, who sent an email, saying residents can address the Planning Commission to discuss changing a zoning code allowing apiculture within village limits at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

"The current legislation does not allow this type of agriculture on parcels less than 5 acres," she wrote. "We have a public Planning Commission meeting on 06/16/26 at 5 p.m. to afford residents the opportunity to address the Planning Commission. Any recommended changes would then be sent to the Council for their consideration."

Schafer said he plans to attend and is hopeful for a good outcome.

“I hope it really takes off," Schafer said.

He said he learned of the beekeeping restrictions inside the village limits last June. Village workers were clearing branches near power lines when they noticed the bee colonies, reported it and Schafer received a notice.

WCPO 9 News WCPO 9 News Reporter Sam Harasimowicz and Bob Schafer

“It’s easier to take and do as they ask and then go back and ask and see the reason why," Schafer said.

The local bee enthusiast keeps his colonies at a family member's property in Washington Township. He also helps people with colonies in different parts of Hamilton and Clermont counties.

He believes that fewer honeybee restrictions will do wonders for the environment.

“When you have more bees, then there's more pollination going on," Schafer said.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Clermont County reporter Sam Harasimowiucz? Email him at Sam@WCPO.com.

WCPO WCPO 9 News reporter Sam Harasimowicz covers Clermont County.