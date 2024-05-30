Police: Couple arrested after 2-year-old son found unresponsive due to an overdose

BETHEL, Ohio — A couple has been arrested after their 2-year-old was found unresponsive Sunday due to an overdose, the Bethel Police Department said.

Travis Lelesch, 23, and 23-year-old Ashley Lelesch, the child's parents, both face felony and misdemeanor child endangerment charges following a police investigation.

Police said someone called 911 on Sunday saying "the couple's 2-year-old- son was unresponsive."

The child was initially taken to Mercy Health-Anderson Hospital before being flown to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

Police said the 2-year-old overdosed and that "high levels of marijuana and cocaine" were found in his system but doctors were able to save him.

The couple is in custody at the Clermont County Jail.

The 2-year-old was given to Child Protective Services.

It is unclear what led to the overdose or how the child came into contact with the substances.

The couple is set to appear in court on Thursday at 10 a.m.